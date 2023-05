Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frantz Ward on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against TJX to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Attorney on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated in retaliation for making a workers' compensation claim. The case is 4:23-cv-00935, Driver v. The TJX Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Marquaysha Driver

Spitz Law

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Frantz Ward

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation