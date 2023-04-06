Who Got The Work

Stevens & Lee shareholder Stacey A. Scrivani has entered an appearance for AmeriServ Financial (ASV) and its board of directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed March 29 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on behalf of Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, arises from claims that the defendants have failed to hold ASV’s management accountable for years of underperformance and have allegedly rewarded underperformance by having inappropriately low performance metrics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:23-cv-00056, Driver Opportunity Partners I, LP v. Adams et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Driver Opportunity Partners I, LP

Plaintiffs

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

defendants

Allan R. Dennison

Ameriserv Financial, Inc.

Amy Bradley

Daniel A. Onorato

J. Michael Adams, Jr.

Jeffrey A. Stopko

Kim W. Kunkle

Margaret A. Omalley

Mark E. Pasquerilla

Sara A. Sargent

defendant counsels

Stevens & Lee

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws