Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg filed a securities lawsuit against AmeriServ Financial (ASV) and its board of directors Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, arises from claims that the defendants have failed to hold ASV’s management accountable for years of underperformance and have allegedly rewarded underperformance by having inappropriately low performance metrics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Driver Opportunity Partners I, LP v. Adams et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 31, 2023, 10:00 AM