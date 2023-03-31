New Suit - Securities

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg filed a securities lawsuit against AmeriServ Financial (ASV) and its board of directors Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Driver Opportunity Partners I LP, arises from claims that the defendants have failed to hold ASV’s management accountable for years of underperformance and have allegedly rewarded underperformance by having inappropriately low performance metrics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00056, Driver Opportunity Partners I, LP v. Adams et al.

March 31, 2023, 10:00 AM

Driver Opportunity Partners I, LP

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

Allan R. Dennison

Ameriserv Financial, Inc.

Amy Bradley

Daniel A. Onorato

J. Michael Adams, Jr.

Jeffrey A. Stopko

Kim W. Kunkle

Margaret A. Omalley

Mark E. Pasquerilla

Sara A. Sargent

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws