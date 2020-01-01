New Suit

Barclay Damon filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Drive New Jersey Insurance Co., a Progressive subsidiary. The suit seeks declaratory judgment that the plaintiff has no duty of coverage in connection with a 2020 vehicle collision. According to complaint, no vehicle involved in the incident qualified as an insured auto. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00337, Drive New Jersey Insurance Company v. Conaway Racing & Trucking LLC et al.