New Suit - Contract

Stark & Stark filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Driscoll Foods Inc. The complaint pursues claims against New York Trucking & Delivery Association for allegedly failing to make timely payments on parking tickets for Driscoll’s vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00973, Driscoll Foods, Inc v. Nytda, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 07, 2023, 4:00 PM