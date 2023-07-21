Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams & Reese on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate, Falcon Transport and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Parker Layrisson Law Firm on behalf of Twanesha N. Driscol and Mateleze Kromah. The case is 3:23-cv-00580, Driscol et al. v. Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Mateleze Kromah

Twanesha N Driscol

defendants

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Hanover Insurance Company

Cascade Resources, LLC d/b/a Buckeye Mats

Falcon Transport USA, LLC

Indemnity Insurance Company of North America

Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company

Newpark Mats & Integrated Services, LLC

Sergio Suarez-Hernandez

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision