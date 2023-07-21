Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Adams & Reese on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate, Falcon Transport and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Parker Layrisson Law Firm on behalf of Twanesha N. Driscol and Mateleze Kromah. The case is 3:23-cv-00580, Driscol et al. v. Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America et al.
Insurance
July 21, 2023, 7:13 PM
Plaintiffs
- Mateleze Kromah
- Twanesha N Driscol
defendants
- Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company
- Hanover Insurance Company
- Cascade Resources, LLC d/b/a Buckeye Mats
- Falcon Transport USA, LLC
- Indemnity Insurance Company of North America
- Massachusetts Bay Insurance Company
- Newpark Mats & Integrated Services, LLC
- Sergio Suarez-Hernandez
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision