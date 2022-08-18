New Suit - Contract

Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Drip Drop Hydration, a maker of dehydration remedies. The suit accuses several of its manufacturing and shipping partners, whose identities are unknown, of allowing Drip Drop products to be supplied to unauthorized third-party resellers such as Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04744, Drip Drop Hydration Inc. v. Doe.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 18, 2022, 1:52 PM