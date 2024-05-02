Drinks for Everyone: Inside the Mind of a Serial Plaintiff |...

News From Law.com

Tort reformers have targeted the role of serial plaintiffs, with some calling it a factor in frivolous litigation. With the role of serial litigants a hot topic in the law, litigators would be well-served to understand just what goes on in the mind of a frequent filer. Plaintiffs who file multiple suits are a fixture in Americans with Disabilities Act suits over accessibility of retail premises and websites, and the issue also arises in other types of cases, including those brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. But why do serial plaintiffs do what they do?

May 02, 2024, 12:37 PM

