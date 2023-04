Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sun Communities Inc., an operator of RV communities, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Kallins, Little & Brosious on behalf of Bryan Drinkard, who contends he was physically assaulted by a drunk member of the Sun Outdoors. The case is 8:23-cv-00812, Drinkard v. Sun Communities, Inc.

Real Estate

April 13, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Drinkard

defendants

Sun Communities, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims