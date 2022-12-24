New Suit - Employment

Construction contractor Diamond Materials LLC was sued Friday in New Jersey Court over alleged employment discrimination pursuant to the ADA and New Jersey's Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act. The suit, brought by Phillips and Associates, brings claims on behalf of a worker who alleges that he was denied employment after testing positive for medicinal marijuana use. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07503, Drift v. Diamond Materials, LLC.

Cannabis

December 24, 2022, 11:47 AM