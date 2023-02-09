Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a data breach class action lawsuit against TIC International Corporation, an employee benefits business consultant, to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of current and former fund participants. The action is backed by Cohen & Malad; Turke & Strauss; and Branstetter Stranch & Jennings. The case is 1:23-cv-00253, Drew et al v. Tic International Corporation.

Business Services

February 09, 2023, 5:19 AM