Drew Network Asia, a regional network of blue-chip law firms established by Singapore Big Four firm Drew & Napier, Indonesian firm Makarim & Taira S. and Malaysian firm Shearn Delamore & Co. in 2020, has expanded with the addition of Thai firm Tilleke & Gibbins.

September 27, 2023, 6:05 AM

