New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was hit with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Perdita DrePaul, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking a COVID-19-related leave of absence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00123, DrePaul v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.