Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Vortex Law Group on behalf of Darla Artura Drendel, asserts that the defendants violated the Truth in Lending Act by failing to provide mandated disclosures and a mortgage payment history. The case is 2:23-cv-02736, Drendel v. Bank Of America, N.A., et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Darla Artura Drendel

defendants

Bank Of America, N.A.,

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

National Default Servicing Corporation

Real Time Resolutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws