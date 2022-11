New Suit - Consumer Class Action

BMW of North America was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court over telematics systems installed in certain BMW branded vehicles. The suit, brought by Ahdoot & Wolfson, contends that the class vehicles' internet-enabled features are only compatible with 3G networks and became worthless after AT&T's 3G phase out in 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06822, Drelich et al.

Automotive

November 29, 2022, 5:20 AM