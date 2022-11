New Suit

Stark & Stark filed a lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Anthony D. Dreher. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, names Zachary L. Davis and Kevins Produce Transfer LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04616, Dreher v. Davis et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 18, 2022, 11:45 AM