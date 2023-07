Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Reitan Law Office on behalf of Allen Drees. The case is 0:23-cv-02188, Drees v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Allen Drees

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations