New Suit - Trade Secrets & Defamation

Fredrikson & Byron filed a trade secret and defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Iowa Southern District Court on behalf of DreamTeam Development, owner of Wimkin Social Media, and Jason Sheppard. The suit targets former DreamTeam employee Brandon Irlbeck for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and falsely accusing Sheppard of securities fraud and pedophilia in order to solicit DreamTeam customers in service of a competing venture. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00209, DreamTeam Development, LLC et al v. Irlbeck.

Internet & Social Media

June 20, 2023, 7:18 PM

