Who Got The Work

Lisa M. Rolle and Nicole Boeckle of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry have entered appearances for John Edward Coley Jr. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed May 19 in New York Southern District Court by Meirowitz & Wasserberg on behalf of Raymond Drayton and Saundra Drayton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-04180, Drayton et al. v. Coley, Jr.

New York

July 03, 2023, 8:24 AM

