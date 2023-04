New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a consumer class action Friday in California Central District Court against RugsUSA LLC. The lawsuit alleges that RugsUSA advertises fake limited-time sales and misleads potential buyers about the regular prices of its products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03017, Dray v. RugsUSA, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Dray

Dovel & Luner

defendants

RugsUSA, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract