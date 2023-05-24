Who Got The Work

Tesla's senior litigation counsel Kiran Lopez has entered an appearance to defend the electric vehicle company in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed May 5 in California Northern District Court by Cameron Jones LLP on behalf of a human resources manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for voicing concerns and complaints about the company's desire to terminate another employee who was on FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:23-cv-02197, Draper v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 24, 2023, 5:56 AM

Karen Draper

Cameron Jones LLP

Tesla, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination