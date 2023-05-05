New Suit - Employment

Tesla was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by Cameron Jones LLP on behalf of a former HR manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated based on race-based animus. The plaintiff alleges that she was characterized by Tesla’s head of HR as an ‘angry Black woman’ after defending another employee’s rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act and refusing to go along with that employee’s termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02197, Draper v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

May 05, 2023, 2:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen Draper

Plaintiffs

Cameron Jones LLP

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination