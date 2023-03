New Suit - Class Action

Dovel & Luner filed a product liability class action Thursday in California Northern District Court against Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc. over its natural gas stoves. The suit contends that the defendant's gas stoves release health-harming pollutants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00939, Drake v. Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 02, 2023, 4:08 PM