New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bayer was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over the company's 'One a Day Natural Fruit Bites' vitamins. The suit, brought by Reese LLP, contends that the products contain synthetic ingredients despite marketing which asserts that the products are 'natural.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04022, Drake v. Bayer Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 31, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Deniece Drake

Plaintiffs

Reese LLP

defendants

Bayer Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct