New Suit

American Security Insurance Co., an Assurant subsidiary, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim, was brought by the Litigation & Recovery Law Center on behalf of Gregory M. Drake. The defendant is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 3:23-cv-10313, Drake v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 6:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory M. Drake

Plaintiffs

Litigation & Recovery Law Center - North Miami Fl

defendants

American Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute