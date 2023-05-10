New Suit - Securities

Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, was hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The complaint was filed by Farnan LLP on behalf of Theodore Drachman, who successfully demanded that the board amend its proxy statement to disclose that changes to the company's Equity Incentive Plan would remove certain caps on executive compensation. In exchange for the successful demand, the plaintiff now seeks costs and attorneys' fees under the 'corporate benefit doctrine.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00512, Drachman v. Lennar Corp.

Construction & Engineering

May 10, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Theodore Drachman

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

Lennar Corporation

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws