Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Peckar & Abramson on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Structure Tone LLC to New York Southern District Court arising from allegedly delinquent benefit fund contributions. The suit was filed by Virginia & Ambinder on behalf of the chairman of the Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry, Gerald R. Finkel. The case is 1:23-cv-01269, Dr. Gerald R. Finkel, as Chairman of the Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry v. Structure Tone, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

February 15, 2023, 4:52 PM