Jura Christine Zibas and Peter Chu of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Walmart and Hisense USA Corporation in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 30 in California Central District Court by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Dr. Elliot McGucken, accuses the defendants of copying and reproducing the plaintiff's copyrighted photographs online without authorization. Co-defendant Aaron's Inc., an Atlanta-based company that offers lease-to-own furniture and appliances, is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hernan D. Vera, is 2:24-cv-03537, Dr. Elliot McGucken v. Hisense USA Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 14, 2024, 12:04 PM