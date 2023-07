Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aetna and TIAA Health & Welfare Benefits Plan to New Jersey District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Dr. Arash Emami, accuses the defendants of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for medical services rendered. The case is 2:23-cv-03878, Dr. Arash Emami AS Brian J's v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 20, 2023, 5:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Arash Emami AS Brian J's

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

TIAA Health & Welfare Benefits Plan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract