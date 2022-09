Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for American Dairy Queen Corporation in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 29 in Arizona District Court by Rusing Lopez & Lizardi on behalf of D.Q.S.A. LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps, is 4:22-cv-00335, D.Q.S.A. LLC v. American Dairy Queen Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 12, 2022, 7:38 AM