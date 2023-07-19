New Suit - Contract

DPF Alternative, a franchisor of businesses that clean diesel-emissions systems, filed a franchise lawsuit against Custom Logistics and Christopher McDonald on Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease and Robinson Waters & O'Dorisio, accuses the defendants of wrongfully continuing to use the plaintiff's trademark and logo after termination of the franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00092, DPF Alternative LLC v. Custom Logistics Ltd. et al.

Energy

July 19, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Dpf Alternative, LLC

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

Christopher McDonald

Custom Logistics, Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims