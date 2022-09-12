New Suit - Contract

McKool Smith and Siegel Brill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of business brokerage company DP Sales and its principal Daniel Pedro. The suit accuses Thornberg & Associates and other defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiffs to pay for business brokerage training and competing with the plaintiffs in violation of the parties' services contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02020, DP Sales LLC et al. v. Thornberg et al.

Business Services

September 12, 2022, 4:14 PM