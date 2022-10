Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Marriott International to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Marlin & Saltzman and the Law Offices of Peter Hart on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly non-exempt employees who contend they were not paid for overtime hours worked and not provided with proper rest breaks. The case is 3:22-cv-06332, Dozier v. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC.