Dozens of Law Firms Grew Their Equity Partner Tier, Even As ...

News From Law.com

In a year that featured slowing demand and a hit to profits, dozens of law firms still increased their equity partner ranks, according to data compiled by The American Lawyer. So far, American Lawyer has observed dozens of law firms in both the Am Law 100 and Second Hundred reporting a net increase in their equity ranks between 2021 and 2022, with firm leaders generally acknowledging the additional heads meant additional mouths to feed, but also pointing to a desire to make long-term investments in certain people and practices.

Legal Services

March 01, 2023, 3:29 PM