After hundreds of judicial candidates qualified for the May 21 general nonpartisan primary election, at least 40 judges drew challengers. The Daily Report has compiled a list of the contested judicial races. While the bulk consist of probate and magistrate jurists facing off against a variety of local contenders, at least 11 of the contests pit incumbent appellate, superior and state court judges against other judges and lawyers.

Georgia

March 13, 2024, 1:17 PM

