Dozens Indicted on Georgia Racketeering Charges Related to S...

Nearly five dozen people indicted on racketeering charges related to protests against a planned police and firefighter training facility near Atlanta appeared in court on Monday as their supporters rallied outside the courthouse. Protests against the proposed training center—dubbed "Cop City by opponents—have been going on for more than two years. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr obtained a sweeping indictment in August, using the state's anti-racketeering law to target the protesters and characterizing them as "militant anarchists."

Georgia

November 07, 2023, 1:14 PM

