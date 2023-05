News From Law.com

During a hearing in the Western District of Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines admonished a high-profile Philadelphia attorney for his conduct during a handful of depositions in which the judge found he "engaged in dozens and dozens of personal attacks" against opposing counsel, coached witnesses, lodged improper objections and violated the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 30, which mandates concise and non-argumentative objections.

May 03, 2023

