Who Got The Work

Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner Noah Joshua Phillips has entered an appearance for Tesla in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed March 31 in California Northern District Court by Pearson Warshaw, is part of a wave of cases accusing Tesla of exploiting its monopoly power to compel vehicle owners to pay excessive prices and endure protracted wait times for repairs and replacement parts under exclusive warranty agreements. Tesla is also represented by Farella Braun & Martel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-01543, Doyle v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 15, 2023, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Patrick Doyle

Plaintiffs

Pearson Warshaw, LLP

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Farella Braun + Martel

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations