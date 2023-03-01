New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Glancy Prongay & Murray and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel filed a data breach class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against Regal Medical Group Inc. and other defendants. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2022 breach impacting the personal and medical information of over three million patients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01507, Downs et al v. Regal Medical Group, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 4:18 AM