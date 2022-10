New Suit - Employment

TreeHouse Foods and American Italian Pasta Co. were sued Monday in South Carolina District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was brought by Wigger Law Firm on behalf of George Downings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-03679, Downings v. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 24, 2022, 6:00 PM