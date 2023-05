New Suit - Patent

Downing Wellhead Equipment filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Intelligent Wellhead Systems on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Haynes & Boone, alleges that the defendant's 'inVision Technology Platform' for hydraulic fracturing operations infringes two patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01180, Downing Wellhead Equipment LLC v. Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. et al.

Energy

May 10, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Downing Wellhead Equipment, LLC

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Intelligent Wellhead Systems, Corp.

Intelligent Wellhead Systems, Inc.

Iws USA Corp.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims