New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook, Instagram and Meta Platforms were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Brooke Downing, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed social media platforms with addictive properties that are dangerous to minors and failed to warn of the danger of mental, physical and emotional harms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01877, Downing v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.