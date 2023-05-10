Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd and Molzahn Reed & Rouse on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kubota Tractor Corp. and More Farm Store to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hovde Dassow & Deets on behalf of the estate of Forrest Blaker III, who was allegedly crushed to death when a Kubota tractor and loader shifted from neutral to second gear while he was inspecting the front bucket on the tractor. The case is 3:23-cv-00394, Downing et al. v. Kubota Tractor Corp. et al.
Agriculture
May 10, 2023, 6:08 PM