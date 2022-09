Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Luminis Health Inc. to Maryland District Court. The complaint, which pertains to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by MarcusBonsib LLC on behalf of Philip B. Down. The case is 8:22-cv-02472, Down v. Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 28, 2022, 4:35 PM