Who Got The Work

David Aronoff and Joshua Bornstein of Fox Rothschild have stepped in to represent actor Zac Efron, Darin Olien and two production companies in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit in relation to Netflix's docuseries 'Down to Earth.' The complaint was filed July 22 in New York Southern District Court by Dichter Law and the Law Offices of Peter J. Glantz on behalf of Down to Earth Organics, a producer of health-related media content, health-focused iced teas and clothing. The complaint contends that the defendants have created actual confusion as to the origin of 'Down to Earth' due to the defendants' unauthorized use of the phrase. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson Stephen Roman, is 7:22-cv-06218, Down to Earth Organics, LLC v. Efron et al.