Down to 150 Lawyers, Boies Schiller Posts Best RPL in a Deca...

News From Law.com

Per-lawyer metrics are the preferred measure of success nowadays at Boies Schiller Flexner. The firm finished 2022 down 4.3% on gross revenue and 9.6% on FTE lawyer headcount. Gross revenue and headcount are now down 47.6% and 53.1%, respectively, since both metrics peaked in 2018. However, profits per equity partner rose 11.9%. Profits per lawyer were up 12.2%, and revenue per lawyer was up nearly 6% at $1,466,666. The firm's profit margin increased two percentage points to 33%, still trailing the 43% margins of 2018 and 2019.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 07, 2023, 2:55 PM

nature of claim: /