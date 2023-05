Removed To Federal Court

WinCo Holding on Tuesday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by E&L LLP, alleges wage-and-hour violations. WinCo is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 5:23-cv-00976, Dowell v. Winco Holding, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 30, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Rose Leilani Dowell

defendants

Winco Holding, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination