New Suit

Murphy USA, a retail gas station chain, was sued Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Bizer & Dereus and Donati Law on behalf of Shedric Dowell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02585, Dowell v. Murphy Oil USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 7:10 PM