News From Law.com

Dow Jones is suing public relations company Cision US over an alleged $174 million contract breach, according to a new lawsuit. The complaint, filed Monday in Manhattan state court, alleges that Cision pulled out of an exclusive licensing deal after just one year because the contract was no longer "economically viable." Dow Jones is represented by Justin Kattan, Kristen Weil and Alyssa Landow of Dentons US. Counsel has yet to appear for Cision.

New York

July 16, 2024, 10:40 AM