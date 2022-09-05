Who Got The Work

J. Pablo Caceres and Christian Gonzalez-Rivera of Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig have entered appearances for Empire Indemnity Insurance Company in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, pertaining to property damage claims, was filed July 22 in Florida Middle District Court by Goede, DeBoest & Cross on behalf of Dover Place Condominium Association Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 2:22-cv-00450, Dover Place Condominium Association, Inc. v Empire Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 05, 2022, 5:27 AM